NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 3,519 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

NuWave Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,168,481 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,364,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,165,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992,911 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,579,451 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,824,544,000 after acquiring an additional 326,417 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,590,157,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Comcast by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 34,296,383 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,371,169,000 after buying an additional 2,472,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,786,246. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $45.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays set a $46.00 target price on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.06.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $70,523.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at $195,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

