NuWave Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 70.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,265 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,819 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,604 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Walmart by 931.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 24,242 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 21,892 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,522 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in Walmart by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 46,405 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Loop Capital cut their price target on Tile Shop from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Walmart from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Westrock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.56.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.51. 378,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,914,974. The company has a market capitalization of $320.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.31. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $115.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.51 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 4,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $425,106.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 225,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,580,120.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $327,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,388,531.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock worth $571,021,654. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

