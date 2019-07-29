NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,168 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 8,338.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $815,190,000 after acquiring an additional 144,464 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Biogen by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 190,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,325,000 after acquiring an additional 91,039 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $236.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,694. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. Biogen Inc has a 52-week low of $216.12 and a 52-week high of $358.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 44.89% and a net margin of 37.62%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 32.08 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet raised TELUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Standpoint Research raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $265.00 price target on SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.74.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 50,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $229.25 per share, with a total value of $11,540,903.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,888.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 118,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $229.94 per share, with a total value of $27,211,559.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,415.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 173,035 shares of company stock valued at $39,759,632. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

