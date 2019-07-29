NuWave Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 17,923.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.3% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.5% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 86,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 153,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 32.4% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 22,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $173.58. The stock had a trading volume of 151,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,155. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.48 and a 52 week high of $178.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $125.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 40.95%.

In other news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $847,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $317.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.15.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

