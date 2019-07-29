NuWave Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 2,038.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,864 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,748 shares during the quarter. Anadarko Petroleum accounts for 1.8% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,098,627 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $135,840,000 after purchasing an additional 154,340 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868,766 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $256,783,000 after buying an additional 88,243 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anadarko Petroleum alerts:

APC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.47. The stock had a trading volume of 780,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,019,063. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $76.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.63.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Anadarko Petroleum had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APC shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on Anadarko Petroleum to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus raised their target price on Sempra Energy to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Societe Generale lowered Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anadarko Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC).

Receive News & Ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadarko Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.