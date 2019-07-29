NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys 2,862 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 2,059.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.3% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.3% during the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 0.5% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 10.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,555. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1 year low of $85.15 and a 1 year high of $128.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is currently 37.79%.

Several research firms have commented on IR. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.97.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 146,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $18,341,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,529,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Evan M. Turtz sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $482,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,460 shares of company stock worth $19,796,928. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

