NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires 7,667 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 25,556.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,667 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,341,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,629,000 after buying an additional 1,024,134 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,599,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,545 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,194,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,077,000 after purchasing an additional 245,852 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,937,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,926,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,416,000 after purchasing an additional 55,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $112,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,379,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,363,626.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 14,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total value of $1,625,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,391,704 shares in the company, valued at $267,512,092.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,789 shares of company stock worth $8,203,018 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DLTR. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $275.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $760.00 price target (up previously from $755.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,656. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.53. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.78 and a 52-week high of $113.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

