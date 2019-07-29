Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 679,200 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the June 15th total of 572,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 16,277 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,482,183.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,803 shares in the company, valued at $14,460,601.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 30,100 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $2,805,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,448 shares in the company, valued at $11,506,588.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter worth about $15,912,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,530,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 1,881.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 53,479 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 561,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,600,000 after purchasing an additional 41,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,444,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOVT traded down $1.07 on Monday, hitting $87.62. 564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,050. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.59. Novanta has a 1 year low of $55.68 and a 1 year high of $96.31.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Novanta had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novanta will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOVT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

