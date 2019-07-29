Novacoin (NVC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $750.00

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Novacoin has a market cap of $1.11 million and $750.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00005000 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00037871 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006533 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00129607 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005956 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000663 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00049238 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Novacoin Coin Trading

Novacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

