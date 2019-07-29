Nottingham Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF comprises about 4.0% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $23,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPUS. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 658,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,145,000 after purchasing an additional 25,086 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 491,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,927,000 after purchasing an additional 123,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 205,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 186,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,637,000 after purchasing an additional 10,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPUS stock opened at $76.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.21. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $61.17 and a 52 week high of $76.64.

