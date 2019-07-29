Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSJK. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

NYSEARCA BSJK opened at $24.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.08. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $24.44.

