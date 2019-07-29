Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $10,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $133,737,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,452,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $492,916,000 after buying an additional 1,190,787 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 438.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 520,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,097,000 after buying an additional 424,216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,605,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $778,009,000 after buying an additional 394,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 766,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,102,000 after buying an additional 191,224 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $1,056,113.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $99.48. The stock had a trading volume of 20,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,710. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $75.96 and a 52-week high of $115.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.23.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 35.66%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

