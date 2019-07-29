Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,541,500 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the June 15th total of 4,951,400 shares. Approximately 16.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 444,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days.

NDLS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.66. 213,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $326.53 million, a P/E ratio of 383.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.11. Noodles & Co has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $110.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.93 million. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. Equities analysts expect that Noodles & Co will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. Elk Creek Partners LLC purchased a new position in Noodles & Co during the first quarter valued at $5,130,000. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its holdings in Noodles & Co by 105.5% during the second quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 742,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 381,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Noodles & Co by 268.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 503,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 366,911 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Noodles & Co by 545.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 285,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 241,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Noodles & Co by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,323,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 179,935 shares in the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

