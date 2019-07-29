Nomura Analysts Give Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) a $14.00 Price Target

Nomura set a $14.00 price objective on Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HBAN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Macquarie set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Argus downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.63.

NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.50. 126,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,948,959. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $16.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $239,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,142,348 shares in the company, valued at $68,547,498.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 33,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $441,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 458,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,996,905.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 17.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,682,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,099,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,896,475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 20.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,418,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400,061 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,059,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,959,000 after purchasing an additional 221,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,526,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,863,000 after buying an additional 709,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,117,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,284,000 after buying an additional 1,714,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

