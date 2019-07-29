Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.25 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nokia reported solid second-quarter 2019 results on the back of strong 5G demand, a competitive end-to-end portfolio and improved operational strategy execution. The company is witnessing healthy underlying momentum in its focus areas of software and enterprise businesses. Nokia is expanding business into targeted, high-growth and high-margin vertical markets to address opportunities beyond traditional markets and has reiterated its earlier guidance for 2019. However, its international operations expose it to adverse foreign currency translation, which is likely to continue impacting its top line. Nokia is likely to be stifled by the renegotiated deals and restrictions imposed on trade with other EU members post Brexit referendum. High operating costs, under-utilization of resources and lapses in sound financial management remain other headwinds.”

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NOK. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,300 ($56.19) price objective on shares of ASOS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Charter Equity raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

NYSE NOK traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,481,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.26. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.10.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOK. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1,375.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 7.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

