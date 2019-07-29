No BS Crypto Hits Market Cap of $82,655.00 (NOBS)

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. No BS Crypto has a total market capitalization of $82,655.00 and approximately $28,556.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One No BS Crypto token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinEx and BitForex. During the last week, No BS Crypto has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00287176 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010510 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.22 or 0.01558172 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000877 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00118963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00022650 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002766 BTC.

No BS Crypto Profile

No BS Crypto’s genesis date was May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,297,877,001 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto . No BS Crypto’s official website is nobscrypto.com

Buying and Selling No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, CoinEx and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade No BS Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy No BS Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

