NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.75 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NN, Inc. is an independent manufacturer and supplier of high quality, precision steel balls and rollers to both domestic and international anti-friction bearing manufacturers. Precision steel balls and rollers are critical moving parts of anti-friction bearings used in a wide variety of automotive, industrial and other applications. NN also manufacturers a full line of precision injection molded components serving the bearing, automotive, instrumentation, fiber optic and consumer hardware markets. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xperi from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Steel from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.46.

Shares of NNBR stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64. The company has a market cap of $356.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.56. NN has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $22.15.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $213.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.86 million. NN had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NN will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Floyd purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $72,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,660 shares in the company, valued at $190,463. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Robert Atkinson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $25,950.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,407.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in NN by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,964,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,262 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in NN by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 209,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,014,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,088,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of NN during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

