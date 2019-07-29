Niobium Coin Market Cap Hits $1.06 Million (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 29th. In the last week, Niobium Coin has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. One Niobium Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0215 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Bleutrade and YoBit. Niobium Coin has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $3,297.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00282163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.72 or 0.01516490 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00117809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00022060 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000678 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,077,668 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Bleutrade and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

