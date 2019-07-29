Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Nike makes up about 1.8% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

NKE traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $87.34. 545,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,202,430. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $137.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Nike’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research set a $101.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 17,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total transaction of $1,587,996.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $2,036,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,894.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,003 shares of company stock worth $6,636,550. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.