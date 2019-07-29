Nexty Trading Up 9.9% Over Last Week (NTY)

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 29th. Over the last week, Nexty has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One Nexty coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and CoinBene. Nexty has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and $28,366.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00287215 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.62 or 0.01555666 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00118898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00022512 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Nexty Coin Profile

Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,545,708,628 coins. Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexty’s official website is nexty.io . The official message board for Nexty is medium.com/nextyplatform

Buying and Selling Nexty

Nexty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexty using one of the exchanges listed above.

