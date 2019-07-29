NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Security National Bank

Security National Bank increased its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2,112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 19,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 75.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEE traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $210.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,370. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $164.25 and a one year high of $212.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded WEC Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays restated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) price objective on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1.25 target price (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.50.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 5,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $1,137,055.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,454 shares in the company, valued at $9,889,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total value of $324,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,716,113.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,216 shares of company stock valued at $21,354,766 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

