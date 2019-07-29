Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) in a report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

NRR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of from GBX 1,915 ($25.02) to GBX 2,025 ($26.46) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,430 ($18.69) and set an add rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 269.33 ($3.52).

NRR stock opened at GBX 175 ($2.29) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.22. Newriver Reit has a one year low of GBX 163 ($2.13) and a one year high of GBX 283.50 ($3.70). The stock has a market cap of $535.00 million and a PE ratio of -14.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 179.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. Newriver Reit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.82%.

In other news, insider Mark Davies sold 18,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.17), for a total value of £31,297.64 ($40,895.91). Also, insider David Lockhart sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.22), for a total transaction of £17,000 ($22,213.51). Insiders sold a total of 100,875 shares of company stock valued at $18,441,733 in the last ninety days.

Newriver Reit Company Profile

NewRiver REIT plc (NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.4 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 21 conveniently located retail parks and over 600 community pubs.

