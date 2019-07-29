Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Shares Sold by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital lessened its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $31,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 163.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 195.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $75,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NWL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,510,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,894,680. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.87. Newell Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

