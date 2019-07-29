New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,797 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,797 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $40,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $111.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.56 and a 1-year high of $141.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 4,500 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.78, for a total value of $597,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,873.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 300,000 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $37,122,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 428,567 shares of company stock valued at $53,420,869. 4.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $162.27.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

