New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,245 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,245 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of AvalonBay Communities worth $38,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVB. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho set a $27.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.87.

In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 1,131 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $226,301.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Leo S. Horey III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,881 shares of company stock worth $2,042,649. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $209.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.78. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $167.01 and a 52 week high of $214.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

