New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Equity Residential worth $35,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 15.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,042,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,387,000 after buying an additional 1,373,126 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 39.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,669,000 after buying an additional 1,097,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,189,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,177,704,000 after buying an additional 942,825 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter worth $41,907,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,088,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,342,000 after buying an additional 501,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $79.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.86. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $62.40 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $662.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.00 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 69.85%.

In related news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 2,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total value of $196,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan W. George sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $2,669,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,043.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,173 shares of company stock worth $14,222,839 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Mills from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Argus increased their price objective on Xcel Energy to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on Align Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.65.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

