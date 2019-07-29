New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $34.17 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $34,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REGN. Leerink Swann set a $453.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $70.00 target price on Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $353.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.65.

In other news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 9,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.74, for a total transaction of $3,012,456.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,450 shares in the company, valued at $14,507,363. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.93, for a total value of $305,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,464,045.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $306.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $306.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $287.66 and a 52-week high of $442.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.24 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 35.13%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

