New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $282.68 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,551,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,176 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up 0.7% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of The Coca-Cola worth $282,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 47,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bernhard Goepelt sold 13,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 151,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,417,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Francisco Crespo sold 16,426 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $804,874.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 339,726 shares of company stock worth $16,996,023 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $54.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $231.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.76. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $44.25 and a 12 month high of $54.82.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

