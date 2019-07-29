New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $41,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TE Connectivity by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,680,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $202,677,000 after purchasing an additional 202,886 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,810,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $287,667,000 after acquiring an additional 188,148 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 68,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $6,533,685.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,352,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 26,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $2,547,357.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,361 shares in the company, valued at $6,401,989.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,633 shares of company stock worth $16,240,519. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cross Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($7.21) price objective on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.66 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.21.

NYSE TEL opened at $93.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12 month low of $69.84 and a 12 month high of $97.99.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.