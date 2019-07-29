New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,106 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Cincinnati Financial worth $22,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,211,000 after acquiring an additional 17,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,228,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,245,000 after buying an additional 208,449 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $107.83 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $108.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on CINF shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on Warrior Met Coal to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut Advanced Disposal Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

