New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 27,465 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,610 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,465 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $32,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director John B. Shoven sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $3,554,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 205,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,626,913.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $3,004,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 899,852 shares in the company, valued at $67,596,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,371 shares of company stock worth $12,619,690. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.03 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $75.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.17. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.94.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $580.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.41 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

