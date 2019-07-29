New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,686 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in New Senior Investment Group were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 92.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New Senior Investment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in New Senior Investment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 37.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

SNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Shares of SNR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.02. 2,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,295. The stock has a market cap of $584.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.80. New Senior Investment Group Inc has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.62 million for the quarter. New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 33.97% and a negative return on equity of 47.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that New Senior Investment Group Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.