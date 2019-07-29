NEM Market Cap Hits $576.01 Million (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. NEM has a total market capitalization of $576.01 million and approximately $49.69 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0640 or 0.00000668 BTC on major exchanges including Koineks, Upbit, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. In the last week, NEM has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

About NEM

Get NEM alerts:

NEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NEM is nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io.

NEM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: B2BX, Coinsuper, Binance, COSS, Kuna, CoinTiger, Iquant, Livecoin, Huobi, Upbit, Bitbns, Crex24, Kryptono, Koineks, Coinbe, OpenLedger DEX, Bithumb, Cryptopia, Indodax, Bittrex, Cryptomate, OKEx, BTC Trade UA, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, Zaif, YoBit, Poloniex, Liquid, Exrates and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.