Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) Short Interest Update

Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,100 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the June 15th total of 385,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 78,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.
In other Neenah news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $312,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,219.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NP traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,232. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.04. Neenah has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $96.15. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.49.
Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Neenah had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Neenah’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Neenah will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Neenah
Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.
