Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) Short Interest Update

Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,100 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the June 15th total of 385,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 78,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In other Neenah news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $312,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,219.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Neenah in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,031,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Neenah by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 302,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,486,000 after purchasing an additional 87,114 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Neenah by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,222,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,693,000 after purchasing an additional 73,669 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Neenah by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 235,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,149,000 after purchasing an additional 43,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neenah by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 220,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,908,000 after purchasing an additional 36,530 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NP traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,232. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.04. Neenah has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $96.15. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Neenah had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Neenah’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Neenah will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

