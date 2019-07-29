Needham & Company LLC Analysts Give PROS (NYSE:PRO) a $80.00 Price Target

Needham & Company LLC set a $80.00 price objective on PROS (NYSE:PRO) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eisai from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $129.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Avon Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $3.60 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.18.

Shares of PRO stock traded down $2.58 on Friday, hitting $70.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. PROS has a fifty-two week low of $28.18 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -65.06 and a beta of 1.13.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.41 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.41% and a negative return on equity of 57.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PROS will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PROS in the first quarter valued at about $234,000.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

