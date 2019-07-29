Needham & Company LLC Analysts Give Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) a $1,350.00 Price Target

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has been given a $1,350.00 price objective by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,366.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $109.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,245.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,058,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,398. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,116.09. Alphabet has a one year low of $977.66 and a one year high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 48.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 19,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,435,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,352,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

