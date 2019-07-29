Nebula AI (NBAI) Trading Down 12.5% Over Last Week

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 28th. Nebula AI has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $1,406.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebula AI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, CoinBene and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Nebula AI has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar.

Nebula AI (CRYPTO:NBAI) is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,840,257,013 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. The official website for Nebula AI is www.nebula-ai.com . Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nebula AI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebula AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebula AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

