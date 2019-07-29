Neblio Market Capitalization Hits $12.48 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Neblio has a total market cap of $12.48 million and approximately $551,508.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00008852 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00030103 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00014375 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00014820 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00036686 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00021282 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000191 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 15,396,259 coins and its circulating supply is 14,711,525 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Trade Satoshi, Kucoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

