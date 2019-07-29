Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Given a $17.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 target price on Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on PTC from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer cut Gulfport Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Westport Fuel Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.67.

NASDAQ:NAVI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.25. The company had a trading volume of 301,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,740. The company has a current ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 12.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.12. Navient has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $15.67.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.50 million. Navient had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Navient will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $52,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $122,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. HRT Financial LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Navient during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

