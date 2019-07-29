Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Short Interest Down 7.9% in July

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,494,500 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the June 15th total of 11,395,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Gulfport Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush cut their target price on PTC from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 target price on Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Get Navient alerts:

In other Navient news, major shareholder Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $52,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $122,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Navient by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,204,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,522,000 after acquiring an additional 298,646 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Navient by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,769,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $124,602,000 after acquiring an additional 228,392 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its holdings in Navient by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,331,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107,243 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Navient by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,759,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after acquiring an additional 265,417 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Navient by 293.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after acquiring an additional 644,550 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.27. 14,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,740. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 12.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.12. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.50 million. Navient had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Navient will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.