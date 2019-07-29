Navellier & Associates Inc Sells 33,522 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Navellier & Associates Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 66.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,522 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc owned approximately 0.08% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 18,053 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000.

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $211.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.44. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $148.42 and a twelve month high of $212.07.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

