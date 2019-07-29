Navellier & Associates Inc Lowers Stock Position in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF)

Navellier & Associates Inc cut its holdings in shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) by 41.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,964 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,646 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APPF. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AppFolio by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,668,000 after buying an additional 58,572 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in AppFolio by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 46,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in AppFolio by 1,036.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC grew its position in AppFolio by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 133,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

APPF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Banccorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.28.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $105.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.93 and a beta of 1.20. AppFolio Inc has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $109.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $57.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.77 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 9.46%. AppFolio’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AppFolio Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AppFolio news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $233,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,922,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,701 shares of company stock worth $4,864,550 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

