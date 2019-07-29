Navellier & Associates Inc Decreases Position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Navellier & Associates Inc lowered its stake in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Verisign were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Verisign by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Verisign by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Verisign by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its stake in Verisign by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Verisign by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $216.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.13. Verisign, Inc. has a one year low of $131.28 and a one year high of $221.78. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. Verisign had a net margin of 51.38% and a negative return on equity of 43.63%. The firm had revenue of $306.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on VRSN. Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.75.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

