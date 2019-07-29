Navellier & Associates Inc Buys 342 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,123,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,672,000 after purchasing an additional 122,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,892,000 after purchasing an additional 217,995 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,113,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,115 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,101,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,031,000 after purchasing an additional 28,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,327,000. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.58.

In related news, insider Edward F. Sham sold 17,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $2,061,928.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,970.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.25, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,128. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DLR opened at $111.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.50. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $100.05 and a 52 week high of $125.19.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $814.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.13 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.27%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.