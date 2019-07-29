National Express Group (LON:NEX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of National Express Group (LON:NEX) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an average rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Cronos Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a C$17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 458 ($5.98).

Shares of LON NEX opened at GBX 425.60 ($5.56) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 404.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06. National Express Group has a 1 year low of GBX 356 ($4.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 438 ($5.72).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.16 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. National Express Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.57%.

In other news, insider Matthew Ashley sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 436 ($5.70), for a total value of £22,009.28 ($28,759.02). Also, insider Dean K. Finch bought 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 390 ($5.10) per share, with a total value of £74,880 ($97,843.98).

National Express Group Company Profile

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

