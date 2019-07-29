Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edward S. Knight sold 22,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $2,003,618.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,658,097.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene T. Begley sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $594,686.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,953 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America set a $77.00 price objective on Zscaler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

NDAQ traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,777. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nasdaq Inc has a 1-year low of $75.49 and a 1-year high of $104.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.05.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.06 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.84%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

