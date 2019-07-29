Nanometrics (NANO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Nanometrics has set its Q2 2019 guidance at $0.13-0.28 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.13-0.28 EPS.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.82 million. Nanometrics had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect Nanometrics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NANO opened at $35.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.67. Nanometrics has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 5.24.

NANO has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nanometrics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

In other Nanometrics news, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 12,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $422,532.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 239,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,414,879.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 47,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,681,429.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 257,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,014,004.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,533. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Nanometrics Company Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

