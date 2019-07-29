MYR Group (MYRG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $468.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.83 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect MYR Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Shares of MYR Group stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $37.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.95. MYR Group has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

MYRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price objective on Air Transport Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vermillion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.