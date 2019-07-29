MYOS Co. (NASDAQ:MYOS) Short Interest Up 10.0% in July

MYOS Co. (NASDAQ:MYOS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,200 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the June 15th total of 139,300 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

MYOS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 19,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,135. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.77. MYOS has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55.

Get MYOS alerts:

MYOS (NASDAQ:MYOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. MYOS had a negative net margin of 660.40% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. Analysts anticipate that MYOS will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MYOS stock. Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MYOS Co. (NASDAQ:MYOS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of MYOS as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

About MYOS

MYOS RENS Technology Inc, a bionutrition and biotherapeutics company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of nutritional and therapeutic products for maintaining and enhancing the health and performance of muscle tissue. The company primarily focuses on developing the products that enhance muscle health and function essential to the management of sarcopenia, cachexia, and degenerative muscle diseases, and as an adjunct to the treatment of obesity.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for MYOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.