MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the June 15th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFSF traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.77. 8,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,080. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.87. The stock has a market cap of $279.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72. MutualFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $38.90.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.55 million. MutualFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Analysts expect that MutualFirst Financial will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MutualFirst Financial news, Director Mark L. Barkley sold 5,000 shares of MutualFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $155,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 197,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,151,846.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Marien sold 3,800 shares of MutualFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $117,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,125 shares of company stock valued at $283,126. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 23.8% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in MutualFirst Financial by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

